Morning Tip Q&A: Dirk Nowitzki

Me: Was it important for you to play well in that particular game?

DN: I hadn’t really played all that well leading up to it. After All-Star break, I had some bad shooting games. I tried to actually get closer to the mark in the second half of the game we’d played before. I was hoisting, and nothing went in. So 20 (in the next game) was kind of a harsh mark to get. But the guys were like, ‘you’ve got to get it tonight; we’ve got two days off after.’ So they just kept looking for me. The first play was for me right away. I made the first shot and I was kind of rolling from there. The first three was kind of a heat check where the guy was closing out, and I shot it anyway. And then it was just, it’s on from there.

Me: You’ve had so much churn with the roster this season. What can you really depend on now with this group?

DN: Well, I think there’s obviously, Coach is always there, putting the guys in the right positions. I think the two constants for us this year are Wes (Matthews) and HB. Both of those guys have been carrying an unbelievable workload for us. Wes has been battling injuries the last couple of weeks, but he’s been our workhorse on defense. And HB has progressed tremendously for us in year one here. I think we were all hoping he could get to that, be a 20-point scorer, but I don’t think anybody would really believe it. I think even some of the Warriors are shocked with what he’s developed into. Great, great mid-range player, which gets lost some in our age now. Can go both ways, both shoulders. He’s got it all. The only thing he needs to add is a little more consistency in his 3-point shot, but, man, he’s a worker. He’s the first one in the gym, the last one to leave, and he’s going back every night to shoot. We love what he stands for, on and off the floor, so we’re thrilled to have him.

Me: Regardless of what happens the rest of this season, do you feel that, with Barnes, with Nerlens, maybe with Yogi Ferrell, okay, now I see the future here?

DN: We were the oldest team (in the league) a couple of years in a row, it feels like. Always up there. We basically made this cut within a few days. We went from older guys, obviously trading Bogues [Andrew Bogut], and D-Will left, and suddenly we had 10 guys under the age of 26. And it happened overnight. Yeah, eventually, we had to make this cut. We’re thrilled with how the young guys have progressed and played. They want to learn, they’re hungry. It’s been fun. Nerlens has been great … really like what he brings -- his activity, his athleticism, can finish above the rim, a shot blocker. And we need him, for sure.