NBA scouts taking notice of these players at NCAA Tournament

With the Final Four finally set -- Gonzaga, North Carolina, South Carolina and Oregon -- college basketball stays center stage for one more week, at the end of March Madness. It’s been a month of fewer upsets and buzzer-beaters -- and guys who have helped themselves, when and if -- if -- they make themselves available for the Draft.

Here are 10 guys whose performances during the last three weeks, even if just in one game in the tournament, were noteworthy, and earned their tape another look and their scouting reports another read in windowless NBA offices:

ALSO HELPING THEMSELVES: Frank Mason, Kansas; Bam Adebayo, Kentucky; Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin; Dillon Brooks, Oregon; Justin Jackson, North Carolina; KeVaughn Allen, Florida; Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga; Jevon Carter, West Virginia; Caleb Swanigan, Purdue.

Longtime NBA reporter, columnist and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer David Aldridge is an analyst for TNT. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.