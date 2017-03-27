DeMar DeRozan, James Harden named NBA Players of the Week

The Toronto Raptors’ DeMar DeRozan and the Houston Rockets’ James Harden today were named NBA Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for games played Monday, March 20 through Sunday, March 26.

DeRozan paced the league in scoring (33.3 ppg) and added 5.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals as the Raptors went 3-0 for the week, extending their winning streak to five and clinching a playoff berth for the fourth straight season. On March 21, he finished with 42 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in a 122-120 overtime victory over the Chicago Bulls. He followed that up with 40 points and six rebounds in a 101-84 win over the Dallas Mavericks on March 25, his seventh 40-point performance of the season.

Harden led the Rockets to a 3-0 week behind averages of 33.0 points (tied for first in the West) and a league-high 13.3 assists. On March 20, he hit the game-winning layup with 2.4 seconds remaining to give the Rockets a 125-124 win over the Denver Nuggets. Harden finished the game with 39 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds and four steals. On March 24, he tied a season-high with 17 assists and added 38 points in a 117-107 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Here is a recap of the week for DeRozan and Harden:

DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors