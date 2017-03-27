Dallas Mavericks' Seth Curry (shoulder) late scratch vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

DALLAS (AP) -- Mavericks guard Seth Curry was a late scratch against Oklahoma City with a left shoulder injury.

The absence ended a streak of 34 straight starts for the younger brother of Golden State star Stephen Curry. Dallas was 20-14 in those starts after a horrid start for an injury-plagued team.

Seth Curry was replaced in the lineup Monday night by rookie Yogi Ferrell, who earned a two-year deal with a flashy debut in seven straight starts after joining the Mavericks on a 10-day contract.

Curry replaced Ferrell as the starting point guard last week. He is averaging career highs of 12.8 points, 2.7 assists and 29 minutes in his fourth season.

