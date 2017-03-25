Utah Jazz leading scorer Gordon Hayward injured during loss at LA Clippers

The bad news is the Jazz lost to the Clippers 108-95 Saturday and saw their lead over L.A. in the race for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs cut to a half-game.

Potentially the worse news is that All-Star forward Gordon Hayward twice asked out in the fourth quarter and finished the game on the Utah bench with an ice pack on his left knee. Hayward appeared to bump knees with the Clippers Austin Rivers early in the fourth quarter.

The Jazz say Gordon Hayward suffered a left quadriceps contusion. X-rays were negative. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 25, 2017

The win by the Clippers was their 18th in the past 20 games against the Jazz dating back to February 2012. They also clinched the season series 3-1, meaning if the teams finish tied in the standings for the 4-5 seeds in the West, L.A. would get home-court advantage.