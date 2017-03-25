Houston Rockets will be without Ryan Anderson for Sunday's battle against Oklahoma City Thunder

A glamor Sunday matchup between MVP candidates James Harden and Russell Westbrook aside, the Rockets’ top priority leading to the playoffs is to stay healthy.

That goal took a blow with the announcement that forward Ryan Anderson will miss at least the game against the Thunder at Toyota Center due to a sprained right ankle suffered in the final minutes of Friday’s win over the Pelicans. Anderson was injured when he was trying to guard DeMarcus Cousins.

No timetable has been placed on Anderson’s return until he is examined by team doctors. However coach Mike D’Antoni told reporters that Anderson will probably miss Tuesday’s home game against Golden State.

“I hate it for Ryan,” said D’Antoni. “I hate that he's not here. But we have enough to cover it up.”

D’Antoni said he had not yet made a decision on starting either Eric Gordon on Sam Dekker in Anderson’s place.

Anderson is averaging 13.5 points per game this season, while shooting 39.8 percent on 3-pointers, the best percentage on the team.