Social media erupts following Devin Booker's 70-point game

Suns guard Devin Booker became the sixth player to ever score at least 70 points on Friday, and the youngest in NBA history. The social media scene took notice as current and former NBA players shared their reaction to the sharpshooter's historic night.
#BookEm #70— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) March 25, 2017
History!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/NIdFeeLkEF— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) March 25, 2017
Wait...70!!! 👀👀👀👀👀👀— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 25, 2017
That boy D Booker just got 70 😳... 👏🏽👏🏽— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) March 25, 2017
7⃣️0⃣️#WeArePHXpic.twitter.com/y5ZCRVZp2e— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 25, 2017
Ok Dbook!🔥🔥— Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) March 25, 2017
Devin Booker 70 pts!!!! Wow!!! I guess he's letting us know who's next!!!!— Chauncey Billups (@1MrBigShot) March 25, 2017
Inside scene of the moment when @DevinBook got the stat sheet and game ball for 70 pts! pic.twitter.com/ObCebZFHwt— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) March 25, 2017
Yo @DevinBook what did you eat today?— Emmanuel Mudiay (@emmanuelmudiay) March 25, 2017
I don't really tweet much...let alone about an opposing player.....but 70 points...smh crazy... @DevinBook props bro!— Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) March 25, 2017
70. That's amazing. I'm officially a fan.— Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) March 25, 2017
Booker 70 tho sheesh...— Marreese Speights (@Mospeights16) March 25, 2017
70pts????? Wow— Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) March 25, 2017
What book just did was unreal man— Archie Goodwin (@A1Laflare10) March 25, 2017
Devin booker just went HAM...and cheese— Evan Turner (@thekidet) March 25, 2017
51 points in the second half... that was legendary— Tyson Chandler (@tysonchandler) March 25, 2017
Be Legendary #70 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/IID56dyXA3— Devin Booker (@DevinBook) March 25, 2017