Social media erupts following Devin Booker's 70-point game

NBA.com Staff

Mar 24, 2017 11:09 PM ET

4:02

Suns guard Devin Booker became the sixth player to ever score at least 70 points on Friday, and the youngest in NBA history. The social media scene took notice as current and former NBA players shared their reaction to the sharpshooter's historic night.

My dawg 😎😈💰 most points ever in the Garden 💯 love you my boy #BeSpecial

A post shared by Tyler Ulis (@tulis3) on

