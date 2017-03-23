Utah Jazz host 1997 Finals team for 20-year reunion

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Jazz hosted members of the 1997 Finals team Wednesday night for a 20-year reunion.

Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan, Hall of Fame point guard John Stockton, Bryon Russell, Greg Ostertag and others were in attendance. The game was scheduled against the New York Knicks so coach Jeff Hornacek, who was a member of the team, could participate. The Jazz have retired Hornacek's No. 14.

Hall of Famer Karl Malone had a conflict and did not attend, but a video message featuring Malone played on the scoreboard.

The festivities included a dinner Tuesday, media sessions Wednesday afternoon and a halftime ceremony. The players received plaques at halftime.

The Jazz advanced to the Finals off a game-winning 3-pointer from Stockton to beat the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals. They lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in six games in the NBA Finals.