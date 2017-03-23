Immortalizing Shaquille O'Neal a larger-than-life task for artist

Q: I know nothing about the process of a sculptor, but I would assume with the way technology has advanced and with computer printing there are easier ways to do things. Or do you still start with a block of rock and a chisel?

A: In the old days, pre-computer, I used to go home and sit all night long and draw, draw, draw, draw. But these days the computer is doing the drawing for us, and it’s much faster. The computer is becoming our main artist in the studio, in a way. I treat the computer like an independent artist, I just don’t allow them to sign their computer name on there. (laughs)

Q: They may be doing it anyway.

A: They probably do it in the undercoding. You never know when they’ll take over, you know. Otherwise, when you look at a piece from the start, we have to assist it very much on a figurative level, but not just figurative, also structure.

So, we are literally most of the time building into the piece a skeleton of steel forms, literally skeletons, that allow over that to be fitted with wood and screws and wire, and over that skin it with clay, then start to do a reduction by measuring to make sure everything is good. Plus, there’s a lot of our experience that comes into it on the craftmanship level, which is a true form of art.

Both Julie and I worked in Italy in the world of marble, literally like in the stone age, and we learned how to take white marble and use the concept of the shadows to give you the feeling that the stone is a live, breathing human being. If you can do this in marble, clay is a piece of cake.

Q: As someone who has made statues of so many different athletes, as you put this sculpture together, what were your thoughts on just the basic physical size and dimensions of Shaquille O’Neal?

While modern technology helped design the Shaq statue, plenty of hands-on work was involved, too.

A: If you put Shaquille next to you or me, and you made him the same height, perspectively, he would look like a normal person, because of his perspective, his proportions. He is not like many other players. You realize that he is tall, because at 7-2 he is tall, but if was just six foot, he would not look tall or fat or out of the ordinary. Which means his proportions are pretty much normal proportions for a regular-sized human being. And that is what makes him so powerful, in many ways. So, he is not out of the ordinary, except that he is big, that is all.

Q: Right. Well, Shaq is really big.

A: Yeah, we all know this guy is big. It’s like when the Green Bay Packers came over to look at the Vince Lombardi statue, and they looked around and looked up, and said, “He’s big!” What I’m saying here is you not only feel Shaquille is a tall man, you feel Shaquille is a big guy. And in the bronze, he’s nine and a half feet, so the statue is even bigger than Shaq really is, which is really big.

Q: And the statue shows Shaq in that classic post-dunk pose, his legs and arms bent a bit as he hangs from the rim.

A: Right. He’s kind of looking at you like, “Where can I land?”

Q: And you just hope it’s not you.

A: Exactly.

Lang Whitaker has covered the NBA since 1998.

