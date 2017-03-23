Detroit Pistons pick worst time to go on worst kind of roll

Uh, Detroit’s longest winning streak this season is three games. Matching last season’s 44-38 finish isn’t just a long shot, it’s a heave from the other guys’ foul line.

“I think everybody expected us to play better than we have this season,” forward Stanley Johnson said. “Including ourselves, including you guys. Just looking around at the guys we have in the locker room, it’s disappointing that we come out and put out efforts like we do. There was a stretch there where we were a game [out of] sixth. Then I don’t know what changed.”

The Pistons have been off all season. They poked their heads above .500 at 14-13 in mid-December, then when full Punxsutawney, burrowing below .500 until they finally got back to even in their 66th game.

But the Cavaliers – perhaps anticipating another best-of-seven series with a foe that didn’t bow sufficiently in the 2016 first round – smacked them hard last week. The Pistons’ eyes still are watering.

“Just 10 days ago, we were a game out of sixth,” center Andre Drummond said Wednesday. “Every team has a rough patch. It’s sad enough that ours is happening at the end of the season.”

Last season, Detroit closed out the regular season by winning 10 of its final 14 games. But last season, it was taking care of the little things and playing hungrier overall.

In 2015-16, the Pistons ranked 15th offensively (103.3 points per 100 possessions) and 13th defensively (103.4). This season, their spread is worse – 103.6 and 105.3 – and so is the gap in their rankings (24th and 11th, respectively).

Their offensive rebounds have fallen from 12.5 to 10.8, dropping them from second in the NBA to eighth. Their pace is slower, perhaps owing to Jackson’s issues with knee and ankle soreness. And the Pistons are shooting 23 percent fewer free throws this season, a sizable year-over-year decline.

Drummond would seem a likely culprit both on the offensive boards and at the line, but his numbers are off only slightly. His offensive rebound average is at 4.3 (after a 4.9 last season). And while he has plummeted from fifth in the NBA with 586 free throw attempts to 40th (321), in raw numbers he’s scoring 1.8 points from the line (compared to 2.6 last season).

The big man wasn’t impressive Wednesday -- he should have been a focal point with Chicago’s top two bigs out, rather than getting outscored 17-8 by third-stringer Joffrey Lauvergne. But Drummond’s per-36 stats and efficiency have barely budged from last season, suggesting the source of Detroit’s woes lies elsewhere.