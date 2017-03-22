Kia Rookie Ladder: Less ballyhooed picks make memorable first NBA impression

A first-year class badly in need of an energy boost has received one from an unlikely place: from second-round picks and even the undrafted. These previously overlooked players have combined to provide the depth the big names could not.

If the rookie class has been underwhelming anyway (given No. 1 pick Ben Simmons missing all 2016-17 and there being little contribution from much of the top 30 picks in 2016), imagine if Malcolm Brogdon had not far exceeded immediate expectations. Or if Yogi Ferrell or several others from previous Drafts hadn’t, either.

So many players have come from back in the pack of the 2016 Draft and even before, back in the calendar as well, that it is possible to build a credible top 10 of current rookies from outside the first round.

1. Malcolm Brogdon (Milwaukee Bucks), No. 36 pick in 2016 Draft.

2. Willy Hernangomez (New York Knicks), No. 35 in 2015.

3. Yogi Ferrell (Dallas Mavericks), undrafted in 2016.

4. Rodney McGruder (Miami Heat), undrafted in 2013.

5. Isaiah Whitehead (Brooklyn Nets), No. 42 in 2016.

6. Andrew Harrison (Memphis Grizzlies), No. 44 in 2015.

7. Alex Abrines (Oklahoma City Thunder), No. 32 in 2013.

8. Patrick McCaw (Golden State Warriors), No. 38 in 2016.

9. Malcolm Delaney (Atlanta Hawks), undrafted in 2011.

10. Davis Bertans (San Antonio Spurs), No. 42 in 2011.