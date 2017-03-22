Shootaround (March 22) -- LeBron James shares his thoughts on rest conundrum

* * *

No. 3: Shaq says triangle offense can still work in NBA -- The triangle offense run by coach Phil Jackson's teams with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers led him to 11 NBA titles while also bringing the offense into the lexicon of NBA fans. The success rate of other teams running the triangle hasn't been duplicated since -- even by the New York Knicks that Jackson now oversees as team president. Many today question whether Jackson's system can work in the pace-and-space NBA of today, but Hall of Famer/former Jackson star Shaquille O'Neal says otherwise. ESPN.com has more:

"It works,'' O'Neal said of the triangle, speaking with reporters in Los Angeles after calling Monday's Knicks-Clippers game on TNT. "When you're a player, you're used to doing something one way, and you bring in a system, a lot of guys don't like to give up their habits. But the triangle, the ball can't stop. It can't stop." O'Neal didn't name any Knicks specifically, but team president Phil Jackson said earlier this season that Carmelo Anthony could thrive in the offense but has a tendency to stop the ball at times. O'Neal credited the Knicks' younger reserves for running it well, indirectly suggesting that veterans like Anthony and point guard Derrick Rose have struggled to adapt to the offense because of previously established habits. "If you look at how the [Knicks'] second team runs the triangle, guys who don't have a lot of experience in the game and a lot of habits, they ran a lot of it late in the fourth quarter and got a couple of backdoor plays,'' O'Neal said. "It definitely does work. Look at the guys, when Phil put this team together, I was liking it: [Kristaps] Porzingis, Carmelo, Rose, [Joakim] Noah. I said, 'OK, it's going to work if they embrace the triangle. I like it.' But again, the ball can never stop.'' ... O'Neal said the Lakers, who won five championships under Jackson, also didn't initially appreciate the triangle. "Guys are stubborn -- it took us a while to break it, too,'' O'Neal said. "When we first started, we were doing terrible. I had to look at the mirror and say, 'OK, I was probably one of the main problems.' Because I like to get the ball and tell everyone to move out of the way and get to work, so I had to look at the mirror and say, 'Let me try it.' It became easier. I get it. [Guys] cutting, and it opened up for me and made it easier for me.'' Jackson won a combined 11 rings as a coach running the offense with the Chicago Bulls and Lakers. But some observers say that those championships had less to do with the offense and more to do with the talent on those teams (Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Kobe Bryant, O'Neal). O'Neal pushed back against that assertion on Monday. "I have three championships because of the triangle,'' O'Neal said. "You always hear people say, 'Of course the triangle works with Mike [Michael Jordan], Scottie [Pippen], Shaq and Kobe [Bryant],' which is true. But if you look at all our games, it was the others who propelled us to the next level." ... Overall the Knicks are 76-158 in Jackson's three full seasons as team president. So how has Jackson dealt with the losing? "He's not used to it,'' O'Neal said. "He's definitely taking a beating, definitely have to make changes this summer. He's a strong guy. You're not going to really hurt his feelings. Just another chapter and challenge in his life. When you're dealing with certain people, everybody has to be on the same page."

No. 4: Report: Sixers made big trade offer for George -- Indiana Pacers star Paul George was one of the biggest names being bandied about during last month's trade line. At the end of trade deadline day, though, George remained with Indiana -- although word of what some trade suitors offered for him leaked out here and there. Add the Philadelphia 76ers to the list of teams that tried to pry him from Indiana, writes Kyle Neubeck of LibertyBallers.com:

Early Tuesday morning, ESPN’s Zach Lowe wrote a column about the significance of the upcoming summer for George’s future with the Indiana Pacers. He described the suitors as follows: Bird knows he is on the clock with George. The Lakers loom as a threat in free agency. The Pacers engaged at least the Celtics, Sixers, Hawks and Nuggets in trade talks for George at the deadline, though they never appeared serious about moving him, per league sources. Standoffish though Larry Bird may have been, the Sixers did indeed make an offer for the Pacers forward. Multiple sources told Liberty Ballers the Sixers offered Indiana their choice of one of the Sixers’ young bigs, Robert Covington, and at least two first round picks for his services. According to multiple sources, the Sixers’ preference was to keep their own future picks and move the draft rights of other teams — like those of the Lakers and Kings — in an effort to protect themselves against George leaving. However, the Sixers were not turned off by George’s reported preference to play for the Lakers, according to one member of the organization, and believed they could sell George on staying with the Sixers long-term by enticing him to play with their promising core players. As a result, their own picks beyond the 2017 Draft were not untouchable, per sources. Amongst the people Liberty Ballers spoke to, there was not a consensus on which big man was most prominently involved in the trade equation. One source said it was specifically Nerlens Noel being offered in the package alongside Covington and the first-round picks, but others painted a more flexible picture on the Sixers’ behalf, believing Jahlil Okafor would have been the man to go if it made the difference on Indiana’s end. Though one of the proposed pieces of the deal was subsequently moved on to Dallas, the Sixers could very well be involved with George again down the line, whether in trade discussions or 2018 free agency. A deal for George would have made for a significantly different deadline, and the degree of their interest in an immediate impact player should be taken seriously when assessing how they’ll approach the market this summer.

No. 5: Jazz ready to celebrate glorious 1997 run -- The NBA history books will show the 1997 (and, for that matter, '98) Utah Jazz as the team that fell to Michael Jordan's mighty Chicago Bulls in The Finals. Yet that Jazz team also featured three future Hall of Famers (John Stockton, Karl Malone and coach Jerry Sloan) and gave the Bulls perhaps their greatest challenge on The Finals stage. That '97 team will be honored tonight at halftime of the Jazz-Knicks game (10:30 ET, ESPN), a moment sure to be special for all involved. Aaron Falk of The Salt Lake Tribune has more: