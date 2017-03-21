Career years for John Wall, Bradley Beal has calm Washington Wizards on rise

The success of the Celtics is no longer a surprise, even though their best player is Thomas, the 5-9 former No. 60 pick who has turned himself into a two-time All-Star and the NBA’s best closer this season. While Thomas and his Celtics have arrived ahead of schedule, the Wizards were bred for contention. Wall, the All-Star point guard, was a No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft. Bradley Beal, the Wizards’ leading scorer, went No. 3 two years later, and Porter – a leading Most-Improved candidate – was the No. 3 pick in 2013.

But the road to NBA maturity is a winding pass up through the mountains. After winning first-round series in 2014 and ’15, the Wizards – injured and demoralized – backslid last year to .500 and missed the playoffs. That negative trend appeared to be snowballing this season amid a 7-13 start by early December. So how is it that the Wizards have managed to go 35-15 since then – with a win total (26) for 2017 that ranks No. 1 in the NBA?

Much of it has to do with the calming presence of new coach Scott Brooks. But there is also something good to be said for the doubts and disappointments the Wizards have endured in recent years -- frustrations that may enable their young leaders to play with unexpected maturity in the playoffs next month. "I definitely feel older than 23," said Beal at the morning shootaround as he looked forward to the game against the Celtics that night. "Everything that we’ve been through the last five years, it definitely puts some years on you."

"As a player I wasn’t as even-keel as I am now," said Brooks. "I was up and down with every shot, or everytime someone would score on me. But as a coach I feel like you have to be consistent. In order to have our players be consistent, I have to show that consistent leadership. On the outside I’m looking calm, but there are times inside my stomach is turning upside down."

He was able to keep any doubts hidden away as the Wizards began their recovery in December. "Never too high, never too low," said Beal of Brooks. "He has a relationship with everybody on the team. He doesn’t show any favoritism, holds everybody accountable for their actions, and he also knows when it’s fun time and when it’s business time."

It turns out that the Wizards needed soothing. Amid high expectations for a bounce-back year, Wall was struggling to recover from summer surgery on each of his knees as this season began. More worrisome was the three-game November absence of Beal, whose preceding four NBA seasons had been set back by a variety of injuries that had raised questions about his longterm potential.

"It was a challenge just trying to prove to people that you were tough and that you want to be on the floor," said Beal. "That weighs heavy on a lot of peoples’ minds. You want to go out and provide for your team. You want to be that guy that shows up each and every night, regardless of what ailments you may have."

And yet Brooks has seen a silver lining running throughout Beal’s early troubles. "Nobody wants to start their career having injuries, but Brad has handled them," Brooks said. "And there’s no question that he’s mentally tough. You have to be a mentally-tough player to be able to come back from injury like he has -- and like John has with his double-knee surgery over the summer."

"It’s a fine line to distinguish between when you should be smart about them and when you should be tough," said Beal of his injuries. "It definitely gives you a form of mental toughness that I think you need.

"Nobody knows your body better than you do. Nobody will be more confident or be more happy about your play than you are -- or more disappointed. Whenever I come back from an injury, I always feel like I’m better. That’s my mindset. That helps me get over that hump and helps me forget about being injured or the history of injuries."

Early-season anxieties have given way to career years for the Wizards’ guards. Beal has missed only four games while emerging as the sixth-leading scorer (career-best 23.1 ppg) in the East. He has generated 40 or more points in four games this season, while Wall is the only player in the league averaging at least 20 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals.

And yet Wall is driven by the playoff series his Wizards have lost -- more so than by their victories. "We’ve been to the second round twice, and I felt like we should have won both series," said Wall, who ranks No. 2 in assists (10.8) and steals (2.0) while scoring a career-best 23.0 points this season. "First year it was just inexperience: We didn’t really know how to win and close out games. The second time, I broke my hand."

The Wizards appeared more than capable of reaching the 2015 conference finals before Wall suffered his injury. That negative experience, in combination with Beal’s setbacks, have inspired the young Wizards to approach next month’s playoffs with the urgency of older stars. "You never know when God gives you that one shot to take off," said Wall. "You have to take full advantage when the opportunity is there."

If he and Beal ever happen to forget their lessons, Brooks will be there to tell them another story. How many opportunities were lost to injuries suffered by Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook during Brooks’s run with Oklahoma City? When the opportunity arises -- as it is this season in Washington -- then it must be embraced as if it may never rise again.

"I have pretty good experience with that thinking," said Brooks of the need to win now. "It can change with a trade, it can change with injuries. You have to focus on what you do this year, because every season has its own story. We have a chance to do something special."