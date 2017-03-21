Memphis Grizzlies forward Vince Carter throws down between-the-legs dunk in warmups

NBA.com Staff

Mar 21, 2017 7:49 PM ET

Grizzlies forward Vince "Half Man, Half Amazing" Carter, one of the most exciting dunkers in NBA history, turned 40 almost two months ago. 

Now in his 19th season, with more than 1,400 games played, his aerial exploits aren't what they used to be. But as he showed during warmups for Tuesday's road game against the Hornets, Carter can still turn back the clock to his prime every once in a while.

