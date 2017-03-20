Philadelphia 76ers' Jahlil Okafor (right knee) out vs. Orlando Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor is sitting out Monday's game against the Orlando Magic because of soreness in his right knee.

Okafor initially experienced soreness in the knee during the first half of Sunday's win over the Boston Celtics and did not play in the second half. Okafor is day to day as the 76ers begin a five-game road trip.

Second-year center Richaun Holmes is scheduled to start in Okafor's place against Orlando. Joel Embiid is also out with a torn meniscus in his left knee.