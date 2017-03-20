Shootaround (March 20) -- Damian Lillard puts playoff hopes on his shoulders

No. 1: Lillard keeps Trail Blazers focused on playoff mission -- As long as Damian Lillard is uniform and breathing, the Portland Trail Blazers don't have to worry about their focus down the stretch of this NBA season. The star point guard has one task and one task only on his mind these days, and that's doing whatever is possible to get his team into playoffs. Joe Freeman of The Oregonian has more:

"The playoffs are the most fun part of the season," Lillard said. "And I'm not trying to miss that. I talked to Tim Quarterman (Saturday) night, I told him, 'Man, the playoffs are crazy. And I want you to be able to experience that.' It's something that we want to be a part of."

A Blazers season that seemed dead only weeks ago suddenly has a heartbeat, and the idea of a postseason berth suddenly doesn't seem so crazy.

Lillard is playing like a man possessed. The Blazers look very much like a team on a mission. And the race for the Western Conference playoffs became a heck of a lot more intriguing Sunday night after the Blazers finished a critical five-game trip with an impressive 115-104 victory over the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena.

The Blazers (32-37) ended their eight-day trip 4-1, improved to 8-2 in March and inched ever-so-closer to the Denver Nuggets (33-36) in the Western Conference standings. With 13 games left, the Blazers are within one game of the Nuggets (33-36) for the eighth and final playoff spot.

"I love the edge that we're playing with," Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. "I think it's more about the sense of urgency with the playoffs at stake and knowing that we have no margin for error. And I think Damian's leading the charge with that."

...

In 13 games since the All-Star break, Lillard is averaging 31.2 points, 5.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds, while shooting 49.3 percent from the field, willing the Blazers to impressive victories over Oklahoma City (twice), San Antonio, Atlanta and Miami. The last three victims came during the final three games of the Blazers' five-game trip, a stretch that has emboldened their confidence and hardened their resolve.

And while Lillard is well known for his late-game wizardry, Lillard Time has come early in recent games. During the Blazers' trip, Lillard averaged 12.8 points and shot a blistering 62 percent from the field in the first quarter, astounding numbers that are coming on purpose. Over the years, Lillard has alternated flexing his scoring might with facilitating teammates at the start of games. But with a playoff berth at stake, Lillard hopes his early dominance can be a tone-setter for the Blazers, fostering a "mindset" that says "we're coming."

"I'm aware of the situation that our team is in," Lillard said Saturday after the Blazers beat Atlanta. "Getting going early, not just for me, but for us, feeling good about what we're doing early in games. I think that makes us confident, makes us sure of what we could accomplish ... and I think that's been really helping."