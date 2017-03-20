Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves get preseason games in China

NEW YORK AND BEIJING -- The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today that NBA Global Games China 2017 presented by Master Kong will feature two preseason games in China between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors and Timberwolves will play Oct. 5 in Shenzhen at the Shenzhen Universiade Center, followed by a rematch in Shanghai at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Oct. 8.

The games will mark the Warriors’ third trip to China following visits in 2008 and 2013, while the Timberwolves will be playing in China for the first time. Following NBA Global Games China 2017, 14 NBA teams will have played 24 games in Greater China since 2004, in Beijing, Guangzhou, Macao, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Taipei.

NBA Global Games China 2017 will feature a variety of fan activities, including the sixth annual Fan Appreciation Day presented by Dongfeng Nissan on Oct. 7 in Shanghai, which will provide thousands of fans with the opportunity to participate in oncourt games and watch the Warriors and Timberwolves practice. In addition to Fan Appreciation Day, the league and its partners will conduct NBA Cares community events in both cities.

The 2015 NBA Champion Warriors’ roster currently features reigning back-to-back Kia NBA MVP Stephen Curry, eight-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, three-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson and two-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green.

The Timberwolves’ roster currently features back-to-back Kia NBA Rookies of the Year Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, as well as two-time Verizon Slam Dunk Champion Zach LaVine.

The games will be supported by promoter iRENA Group and by a robust roster of marketing and merchandising partners, and will be available worldwide on television, digital and social media.

Executive and Player Quotes:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver:

“We are committed to bringing live NBA games to our passionate and growing fanbase in China. Beyond the action on the court, these visits allow our teams and players to experience a different culture and bond with one another through community service, fan events and involvement in the local community.”

NBA China CEO David Shoemaker:

“The Warriors and Timberwolves will continue to showcase the authentic NBA experience in China this fall, and we are proud that following these games, nearly half of the league will have played in front of Chinese fans. The popularity of the NBA in China is at an all-time high, and the Warriors and Timberwolves will see that excitement firsthand in October.”

Golden State Warriors Guard Stephen Curry:

“I have visited China every year since 2013, and the fans there are incredibly supportive of me, the Warriors and the NBA. I’m excited about the opportunity to return to China, enjoy the country’s culture, and bring the excitement of live NBA games directly to Chinese fans.”

Minnesota Timberwolves Forward Karl-Anthony Towns:

“It is a great privilege for me and my teammates to play in China for the first time in our franchise’s history. When I visited last summer, I was amazed at the passion that Chinese fans have for the game of basketball. Traveling to China with my teammates and coaches will be a fantastic experience.”