Draymond Green plays many positions, even hotel concierge

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- If you're requesting early check-in or searching for NCAA Tournament hotel deals, Draymond Green's your guy.

At least for a day this week, that is.

The Golden State star has a basketball side gig going: On Thursday, he will work as a concierge fielding calls at San Francisco's HotelTonight , speaking directly to customers when they call to book rooms or inquire about last-minute availabilities or make special requests in NCAA Tournament cities.

Serving as a digital concierge for part of the afternoon, the All-Star forward will job shadow HotelTonight co-founder and CEO Sam Shank and his executive team.

"Fans will get a thrill having Draymond answer their requests - I'm pretty sure our staff will also learn a thing or two," Shank said. "I hope he's nice to the Cleveland fans who are checking in."

Green and the NBA-leading Warriors (55-14) were set to play at Oklahoma City on Monday, then Dallas on Tuesday night before returning to the Bay Area to host Sacramento on Friday and Memphis on Sunday at Oracle Arena.