In golden age of guard play, earning All-NBA honors carries prestige

The All-NBA team is the quietest major award in the league and it isn’t close. There is no announcement in front of a sellout crowd before the next game, no news conferences with grinning teammates and coaches and tearful family members gathered around. There's not even a trophy to the winners.

And yet, with the exception of the regular season and Finals MVPs, making an All-NBA team is more prestigious than any other award. It is, by far, a bigger deal than making the All-Star Game (because that’s based on a half season, and/or popularity, and/or reputation). Plus, sometimes a player gets named an All-Star as an injury replacement.

All-NBA is a legacy-type honor. If you rack up enough appointments to the first, second or third team, you can make a strong case for the Hall of Fame or being the best at your position for your decade.

Any of the six guards who make the cut this season should feel extra privileged. The competition will be fierce if not historic. This is the golden age of guards, particularly point guards. With the game going small and guard-heavy, and emphasis placed on shooting instead of post play, the number of top-shelf guards has multiplied lately. As well, the 2016-17 regular season MVP award appears to be an exclusive two-guard race. Eight of the candidates for All-NBA teams this season made All-NBA teams in the past. Everyone’s bringing steep credentials and that means somebody deserving will be left off.

For example: Chris Paul, who made an All-NBA team eight of the last nine seasons (missing in 2010 mainly due to injury) and is still in his prime, might not make the cut. Yes, he’s missed one-fourth of the season. But he's still averaging 17.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and two steals per game and his LA Clippers are winning.

With the season now in the home stretch and the ballots being printed and prepared for distribution, here’s a look at the contenders: