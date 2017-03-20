Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson exits game with 'mouth injury'

Just when it appeared the Cavs were at full strength, the NBA's reigning iron man was injured during Cleveland's 125-120 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tristan Thompson, who has played in 439 consecutive regualr-season games, headed to the locker room with 3:15 left in the third quarter after taking a Julius Randle elbow to the face.

Thompson suffered a "mouth injury" and did not return. Randle was assessed a technical foul for what the stat sheet called a hostile act.

Thomspon finished with four points and 10 rebounds in the Cavs' playoff-clinching victory.

"If I didn't have a good mouth guard, I'd have a tough time having a good dinner tonight, so, God bless my mouth guard," Thompson said afterwards. "It's part of the game. Whoever says basketball ain't a contact sport definitely lied."