Andre Roberson gets in on MVP push for Russell Westbrook

The Kia MVP race is anything but over, and as our own Sekou Smith pointed out recently, the storylines can matter as much in the award chase as the play on the actual court does.

If that's true, then the storyline Enes Kanter and Steven Adams are crafting with their series of viral videos should factor into the conversation somewhere, too. Last time we saw Kanter and Adams, they were extolling Westbrook's MVP virtues. Now comes Round 2 of the viral videos from the duo, which this time includes teammate Andre Roberson and touches on a "Would You Rather" game centered on Westbrook ...