Paul Millsap, Kent Bazemore to miss time for Atlanta Hawks with knee injuries

ATLANTA (AP) -- The struggling Atlanta Hawks got more bad news: All-Star forward Paul Millsap will miss at least two more games with a left knee injury, while guard Kent Bazemore is expected to miss at least a week with a bruised right knee.

The team updated its injury situation Sunday after losing its third straight game the previous night, getting blown out at home by Portland 113-97.

Millsap was a late scratch because of left knee tightness. He will definitely miss Monday night's game at Charlotte and Wednesday's contest at Washington.

Bazemore was injured with 5 1/2 minutes to go. An MRI showed a bone bruise that will require treatment before a re-evaluation in seven to 10 days. He definitely won't play against the Hornets and could miss up to six games.

