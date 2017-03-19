Houston Rockets' James Harden makes more history in see-saw battle for MVP trophy with Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook

The race for the MVP Award might as well be a tennis match with Russell Westbrook and James Harden hitting the front-runner spot back and forth across the net.

For now, Harden might have pushed in front by one of the hairs on his beard with a history-making triple-double of 40 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 109-105 win at Denver Saturday night.

Harden stretched his NBA-record seventh 40-point triple-doubles in one season. It was Harden's 19th overall triple-double of season. The win also pushed the Rockets’ record to an amazing 13-1 on the second half of back-to-back games this season.

Earlier Saturday Westbrook had a string of four straight triple-doubles snapped (28 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds), but the Thunder still beat the Kings 110-94.