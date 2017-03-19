Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant working out, will join team on road trip

Kevin Durant isn’t yet back on the floor. He might not even be back sitting on the bench. But the Warriors’ leading scorer is traveling with the team for a back-to-back set at Dallas and Oklahoma City Monday and Tuesday.

Durant has not played since he suffered a left knee sprain and tibial bone bruise on Feb. 28 at Washington, but has been getting treatment and attending home games and is on the mend, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said on Saturday, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.com.

“I've watched him today shooting jump shots,” Kerr said before the Warriors played host to Milwaukee on Saturday. “I've watched him go from sitting in a chair shooting to standstill shooting and now jump-shooting, so he's clearly making progress. It's great.”

Durant told the Warriors he was ready to rejoin his teammates on the road. Golden State was 4-5 without Durant going into Saturday’s home game against the Bucks.