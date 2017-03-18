Cleveland Cavaliers sit LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love against Los Angeles Clippers

NBA.com Staff

Mar 18, 2017 7:22 PM ET

The top team in the East won't look the part against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. Roughly 80 minutes before tip-off, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue told media members that LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love would all sit out in order to rest.

The news comes one week after the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors each rested multiple key players despite facing one another in a matchup of the two best teams in the Western Conference.

The Clippers will need to benefit from the Cavs' decision to rest its three All-Star talents. Los Angeles has struggled of late, dropping its last three games and sliding into a tie with Oklahoma City for fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.