Cleveland Cavaliers sit LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love against Los Angeles Clippers

The top team in the East won't look the part against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. Roughly 80 minutes before tip-off, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue told media members that LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love would all sit out in order to rest.

Big Three to get the night off vs LAC. Deron Williams, JR Smith, Iman Shumpert, Channing Frye and Tristan Thompson will get the start. — Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG) March 18, 2017

The news comes one week after the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors each rested multiple key players despite facing one another in a matchup of the two best teams in the Western Conference.

The Clippers will need to benefit from the Cavs' decision to rest its three All-Star talents. Los Angeles has struggled of late, dropping its last three games and sliding into a tie with Oklahoma City for fifth place in the Western Conference standings.