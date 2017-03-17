Washington Wizards mascot suffers consequences of mocking Robin Lopez

Picking fights in general is never a good idea. Mocking seven-footers is even worse, especially if the one doing the mocking is an NBA mascot and the target is mascot-hating Bulls big man Robin Lopez.

G-Wiz of the Washington Wizards found out the hard way after initially presenting Lopez with a friendly photo of the two...only to hold up a sign that read "nose picker" with an arrow pointed right at the veteran center.

Lopez, as he has been prone to do, took swift action against the furry offender, pushing him forcefully to the floor and kicking the torn-up refuse of G-Wiz's slanderous signage.

Chalk up another win for Ro-Lo in the war between him and the NBA's mascots.