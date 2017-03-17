Shootaround (March 17) -- Russell Westbrook inches closer to triple-double history

No. 1: Westbrook (and Oladipo) dazzles again -- Pause for a moment and wrap your mind around it -- Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook has 34 triple-doubles this season. That's his total after logging a fourth straight triple-double in last night's road win against the Toronto Raptors that has him knocking on the single-season mark for triple-doubles (41) set by Oscar Robertson. His assault on NBA history has been spectacular and, of late, has been buoyed by the play of his fellow starting guard, Victor Oladipo. Erik Horne of The Oklahoman has more:

From just across halfcourt, Russell Westbrook spiked a bounce pass so precise, it ducked under the knee of Raptors point guard Cory Joseph, running back on defense.

Near the 3-point line, the pass found Victor Oladipo as if magnetized. He cradled it and cruised for a layup. It was emblematic of the Thunder’s 123-102 win Thursday at Air Canada Centre, a night when most everything seemed to go right.

“Honesty, I didn’t even know if he was passing it to me or Taj (Gibson),” Oladipo said after the game. “I was running faster than Taj, so I assumed it was for me. I honestly just looked down — I saw him throw it; I didn’t see how he threw it. I looked down and the ball was just in my hands.”

Lately, things are working that way for Westbrook and Oladipo.

...

During Oklahoma City’s four-game winning streak, which includes wins against playoff-bound San Antonio, Utah and Toronto, Westbrook is averaging 26.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 15.5 assists. But he’s put up big numbers all season.

Lately, he’s getting strong backcourt support from Oladipo, who’s averaging 21.5 points over the past four games and shooting 56.7 percent from the floor. He’s made 12 of 17 3-pointers in that stretch, unsustainable success from long range. But Oladipo also has attacked the basket. Thursday was the second time in three games that he’s driven for a spectacular dunk.

“I just want him to play aggressive, miss or make,” Westbrook said. “Obviously makes are better. But as long as he’s playing downhill, he’s able to play-make as well. He creates a lot of attention for different teams, and he does a great job of it.”

Oladipo has been great of late, as has the Thunder. His backcourt mate is making that happen.

In four games since a 58-point, 39-shot performance in a loss against Portland, Westbrook has averaged 20.5 shots and the Thunder has scored 115 points per 100 possessions, 10 points higher than its season average.