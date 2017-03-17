Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters injures left ankle against Timberwolves

Dion Waiters injured his left ankle during the Miami Heat's home game against Minnesota on Friday night. The 6-4 guard came down awkwardly after driving to the basket late in the second quarter and immediately grabbed his left ankle. The Heat later announced that X-rays were negative.

Since signing as a free agent with the Heat last summer, Waiters has played the best basketball of his career since being drafted fourth overall by Cleveland in 2012. He is averaging 16.1 points, 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game while helping fill the void left behind when former Miami star Dwyane Wade elected to sign with Chicago in 2016. Miami is fighting for one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.