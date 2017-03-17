DeMarcus Cousins out tonight in New Orleans Pelicans' game at Houston Rockets

DeMarcus Cousins will miss tonight’s game in New Orleans against the Rockets due to left knee soreness and a right rib contusion.

Cousins was examined by the Pelicans medical staff this morning and underwent an MRI on his left knee. The results of the MRI were negative.

Since joining the Pelicans after the All-Star Game, Cousins has played 10 games averaging 20.7 points per game and 11.7 rebounds. In 55 games before the All-Star Game, he averaged 27.8 ppg and 10.6 rebounds.

The Pelicans are 4-7 since he joined the team and Pelicans won the lone game Cousins missed due to suspension.