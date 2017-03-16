Report: Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe to sit remainder of season

With the Suns well out of the playoff picture and long-term health the main concern, Phoenix has decided to sit point guard Eric Bledsoe for the remainder of the season according to AZCentral reporter Doug Haller.

The 27-year-old sat out last night's game against Sacramento despite being in uniform and available to play. Immediately after Phoenix's 107-101 defeat, reports started surfacing that Bledsoe would not play again in 2016-17.

Confirmed the Suns are shutting down PG Eric Bledsoe for the season. He's been playing through knee soreness. — Doug Haller (@DougHaller) March 16, 2017

Combined with the continued absence of veteran guard Brandon Knight, it would appear that Tyler Ulis will be the starting point guard for the Suns moving forward. The rookie out of Kentucky posted 13 points and 13 assists in 39 minutes of action against Sacramento.

Bledsoe, meanwhile, will miss the final month of what was a career year. In his fourth season with Phoenix, the former first-round pick was averaging 21.1 points, 6.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals per contest.