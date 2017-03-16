West Playoff Races + Prospects To Watch In Tournament

Every seed is up for grabs in the Western Conference with less than four weeks to go in the NBA regular season. Lang Whitaker and I analyze all the races in the West and play some playoff trivia with John Schuhmann. Then NBA.com's Scott Howard-Cooper joins to tell us which potential NBA prospects we should keep an eye on during the NCAA Tournament this month.

