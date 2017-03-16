Memphis Grizzlies slowly getting defense back in gear

Some sense of normalcy has been restored. Memphis held Milwaukee to 93 points in a victory Monday, limiting the Bucks to 19 points in the fourth quarter and bothering Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton into 8-for-22 combined shooting. The Bulls shot just 37.4 percent and scored only 41 points after halftime. The Grizzlies get another shot at Atlanta Thursday night (7:30 ET, NBA LEAGUE PASS).

Still, this was an existential crisis for a group that so prides itself on making life miserable for opposing scorers. To abruptly stop doing that, well, it was as if the Golden State Warriors suddenly had forgotten to take 3-point shots. The Grizzlies had stopped being themselves.

“It’s tough,” guard Mike Conley said. “We control our effort, we control our intensity. There’s no excuses. That’s what we got into a little – instead of being accountable individually, we were like, ‘Why aren’t you helping me here? Why are you helping me there?’ I think we’ve nipped that in the bud and watched the film and corrected it.”

Said Gasol: “We’ve been trusting the guys behind us a lot more, and the guy behind has been there more often. You see guys moving at the same time which, when we’re organized defensively, takes a lot of pressure off our offense. Allows us to be more free with the ball. Allows us to run more. When you play defense, a lot of good things happen.”

Fizdale, Allen and the rest had managed to indoctrinate youngsters and newcomers into sizable roles – JaMychal Green’s minutes are up from 18.5 to 28.1 this season, with James Ennis, Andrew Harrison and Troy Daniels combining for another 60.7 minutes – without much drop-off in the defensive culture. As evidenced by the games of early March, it remains a work in progress for them all.

“Guys went into survival mode a little bit. And when you do that, your defense is disconnected,” Gasol said. “So I can’t be satisfied with how we won the last two games. We’ve got to compete with ourselves and worry about how we’re playing going forward. It’s not who you’re playing, it’s how you’re playing.”

Losing Chandler Parsons for what’s left of their season was a blow. But Memphis’ chances of snagging home-court advantage in the first round and doing anything beyond that in the postseason rest mostly on its defense.

In this league saturated with long-distance shooting and triple-double mania, the Grizzlies want to be that slap in the face that rattles opponents to their core.

“We’re a team that plays consistently the same type of basketball all year long,” Conley said. “And it bodes well for playoff basketball, where it’s a lot more physical, the refs let a lot of things go. So a lot of guys who get out in transition and get a lot of free throws in the early part of the year don’t get that opportunity as much. And we’re built for that kind of a grind.”

Steve Aschburner has written about the NBA since 1980. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.