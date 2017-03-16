Kansas Jayhawks freshman Josh Jackson strong defensively with offensive tools to develop

Josh Jackson is the alternative, arguably the best non-point guard heading into the NBA Draft that will be dominated at the top by point guards. An option. The recourse if, of course, Jackson opts for draft eligibility.

Lottery night, May 16, is everything to his chances of going No. 1 five weeks later, when the selections are made and he tries to become the second University of Kansas wing at the top of the draft board in the last four years, following Andrew Wiggins in 2014. Simply, if the team on the clock needs a primary ball handler, Jackson is not good enough of a small forward to bend the conversation back in his direction.

Except that he is good enough to be chosen first overall if the ping-pong balls land land right on May 16. That’s when Jackson and another small forward, Duke’s Jayson Tatum, learn if they still have a chance for the spotlight as the first pick and the pressures that go with it.