Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says All-Star Kyrie Irving and Iman Shumpert both 'fine' after leaving game with injury

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said All-Star guard Kyrie Irving and reserve guard Iman Shumpert are both "fine" after leaving Thursday's 91-83 victory over the Jazz with injuries.

Irving suffered tightness in his left knee, while Shumpert sprained his left shoulder.

But Lue described the decision to pull both as preventative, with Irving expected to play in Saturday's road game against the Clippers while Shumpert will be listed as day-to-day.

“Fortunately for us, our guys are OK. Nothing serious, we’re fine with those two guys,” he said. "With Kyrie, just left knee tightness, but nothing serious. He just needs to be cautious. Shump, he’s going to be day-to-day. He’s going to be fine, so we got out that pretty lucky."