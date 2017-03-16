Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nemanja Bjelica out for season with foot injury

Official release

Mar 16, 2017 5:30 PM ET

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced that an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) taken this morning revealed that Nemanja Bjelica suffered an injury to his left foot. Bjelica is seeking medical opinions from the appropriate specialists to determine his treatment options and will miss the remainder of the season. Further updates as to Bjelica’s progress will be issued when more information becomes available.

Bjelica’s injury occurred during the second quarter of last night’s 117-104 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Appearing in 65 games this season, Bjelica registered averages of 6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.3 minutes per contest. The 6-10 forward owns career averages of 5.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 125 career games over two seasons with Minnesota.

