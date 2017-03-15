Washington Wizards guard John Wall sprains foot, but returns in second half

NBA.com staff reports

Mar 15, 2017 8:48 PM ET

Washington Wizards guard John Wall left Wednesday’s game against the Mavericks after suffering a sprained left foot in the second quarter in Washington.

Wall returned for the start of the second half. Given Wall’s injury history, the situation should be monitored.

Wall began the night averaging 23.1 points and 10.7 assists as one of the keys to Washington going from a terrible start to third place in the Eastern Conference, just a half-game behind the Celtics for second place and three behind the Cavaliers for first.

The Wizards next play Friday, at home against the Bulls.

