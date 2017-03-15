Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade slated for MRI on sprained right elbow

Bulls guard Dwyane Wade is schedule for an MRI on Thursday after leaving Wednesday's 98-91 loss to the Grizzlies with a sprained right elbow.

Dwyane Wade has a sprained elbow. Will get an MRI in the morning, per Coach Hoiberg. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 16, 2017

"I knew it was something a little bit more just because of what I heard," Wade told the media postgame. “I tried to play through it a little bit until the pain started getting a little bit more excruciating.

"My concern level is there’s only 14 games left, and I’ve never had this injury, so I can’t say two days, two weeks. I don’t know. I know Jimmy (Butler) had something similar to this before. I talked to him, and I don’t like what he had to say about this. That’s my concern, is that we’re trying to make the playoffs and there’s only 14 games left.

"It’s my shooting arm too. It's not good pain at all."

Butler missed 11 games in March 2015 with the aforementioned injury.

Wade had eight points on 3-for-11 shooting leaving in the fourth quarter. He is averaging 18.8 points in his first season with the hometown Bulls after spending his first 13 campaigns in Miami.