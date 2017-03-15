Nerlens Noel returns but Wesley Matthews out in Dallas Mavericks' game at Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Forward Nerlens Noel will return for the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in Washington, but guard Wesley Matthews is out with a calf injury.

Noel had missed Dallas' past three games with a sore right knee.

The sixth overall pick in the 2013 draft, Noel is averaging 11.3 points and 9.0 rebounds. He joined the Mavericks from Philadelphia in a deal near last month's trade deadline.

Matthews had a right calf strain Monday in Toronto, limiting the starter to 18 minutes in a 100-78 loss to the Raptors. He's averaging 14.4 points.