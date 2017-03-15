Shootaround (March 15) -- Draymond Green pulls Golden State Warriors out of funk

No. 1: Green steps in when Warriors need him most -- A three-game win streak, coupled with the San Antonio Spurs' recent success, had knocked the Golden State Warriors from their No. 1 spot in the Western Conference on Tuesday morning. A date that night with the rebuilding Philadelphia 76ers, on paper, seemed to be just what Golden State needed to get on track. Yet the closer-than-it-should-have-been 106-103 Warriors win was marked by Draymond Green's all-around brilliance -- which was just what Golden State needed. Tim Kawakami of The Mercury News has more::

The shots still aren’t falling the way they normally do. The games still are far, far tougher than the Warriors have grown used to.

The Oracle crowd–and the Warriors franchise–is much antsier than they want to be. And the playoffs are less than a month away now.

This is when Draymond Green–who is always extremely important to everything the Warriors do–is something beyond essential, he’s the Warriors’ energizer, life vest, leader and quantum MVP.

...

Green’s stat-line was incredible: 20 points (11 of 14 from the free-throw line), 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 steals and 6 blocks in 38 minutes, for a +16 in the plus-minus.

...

What was his message to his teammates in the middle of this one, that saw them down by 16 points at one point and by 12 going into the fourth quarter?

“Just continue to remind guys that we’ve been in a little bit of a rut,” Green said. “The only way to change that is to grind yourself out, grind your way out of it. Like I said, it’s not going to be pretty. The shots aren’t just going to fall. That’s the way the game works. You don’t just go into a rut and then come out and hit 20 threes. It just don’t work like that.

“You’ve got to grind your way out of it. And I think tonight we did that–the end of that third quarter and the fourth quarter, we realized hey, it’s not going our way but just put your head down and go, defend and the offense will come.”

So… maybe at some point soon Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will make shots from the start and the Warriors’ defense will dominate an entire game… maybe it will take until Durant gets back healthy, whenever that is… maybe the Warriors will look like the Warriors again before or during the playoffs.

...

“It’s a reminder of… how important our defense is,” Curry said. “A lot of focus has been on us not making shots the last couple games.

“But if that happens in any game going forward, whether the regular season, playoffs, whatever, if you don’t make shots you still can’t let that affect the other end of the floor because it’s not guaranteed you’re going to make every open three, you’re going to have just this beautiful game on the offensive end.

“So in the fourth quarter we showed that, down 12, the only way we were going to get back in it was to play defense.”

...

The main result: Curry and Draymond played more together than they have in a few months, and the second unit was mixed up to get Ian Clark and Matt Barnes more time.

Because of the scramble, it so happened that Curry and Green both played the entire fourth quarter–don’t expect that to happen very often, but it was notable to see how things ignited with the Curry-Green-Andre Iguodala-Klay-Barnes group.

Expect Kerr to get that unit on the floor together a lot more in the next few games.

These are not easy days for the Warriors. And for a while tonight looked like it might be one of the low points of the Kerr era–when they were down 16 in the third quarter, I wondered if it was the worst a Kerr Warriors team has ever looked at home.

But they gutted and grinded it out, pulled along by their gutsiest player, and I think Draymond Green knows he might have to keep doing it for just a little while longer.