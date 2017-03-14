Who takes advantage should Golden State Warriors or Cleveland Cavaliers stumble?

The consensus belief in the basketball world back in October, before the season began, was firm and widespread and unapologetic: Golden State or Cleveland would cradle the trophy come June. Two teams, winners of the last two titles, and hoarding players with a combined seven MVP winners between them, presented a very compelling case for themselves.

And the winner may eventually be the Warriors or Cavaliers, who are both dealing with injury issues now but with good health will be tough to deny come playoff time. But suppose there’s a setback and some drama and a twist of fate? Suppose another team comes along and shakes up that scenario? Which of the realistic contenders not named Golden State or Cleveland is best equipped to pull a shocker?

What the 2016-17 season has taught us so far is that there isn’t a near-perfect team anywhere. Even the Warriors before Kevin Durant’s injury were astonishingly mortal some nights, unlike a year ago when they smoked through a 73-win season. And the Cavs have a worst record over the last two weeks than the Timberwolves. Injuries, no surprise, have kicked a handful of teams in the groin harder than Draymond Green. That’s what the NBA is dealing with here in the stretch run: A weakening, if only temporarily, of the top teams in East and West.

But if the basketball gods are suffering from Warriors-Cavs fatigue and searching for a replacement, we examine those who are best qualified to win what would be the most unexpected title in years.

ROCKETS: After the two obvious choices, is there a team more captivating and fun to watch than Houston? The Rockets spray 3-pointers all over the place, run the floor when necessary, are orchestrated by the remarkable James Harden and sparked by the feisty and loquacious Patrick Beverley. They’re not quite on the entertainment level of Mike D’Antoni’s teams in Phoenix with Steve Nash, Amare Stoudemire and Shawn Marion, but you can see the link between them.

The question now becomes: Will these Rockets share something else with those Suns, who despite their whiplash-inducing offense never reached The Finals?

The Rockets rate in the bottom half defensively league-wide but if you score at the rate they’re at -- 112.2 points per 100 possessions, second only to the Warriors -- then it’s not as pressing of an issue. If those 3-point shots fall for Houston (currently on pace to destroy the single-season records for attempts and makes) and Harden keeps twisting up defenders on isolation plays, good luck for any team trying to keep up.

And that’s the trick for the Rockets, to shoot a high percentage from deep for a solid two months; otherwise they’re fairly ordinary and would have trouble reaching the West finals.