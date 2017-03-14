Tim Hardaway patiently waits for Hall of Fame reunion of 'Run TMC'

Years later, Tim Hardaway is still waiting for the invitation to the reunion, optimistic but not blindly hopeful, believing but not convinced, patient but not without limits.

This is after the others have gathered, of course, and that’s the whole point. Chris Mullin -- the C -- made the Hall of Fame in 2011 and Mitch Richmond -- M -- in 2014. "Run MC" is in.

They need Hardaway -- the T -- to make it complete. Hardaway in some ways needs it to feel his career is complete, because he thinks he deserves it, period, but especially now that he’s the only one not at the party. His Golden State coach, Don Nelson, was inducted in 2012, one of his Warriors teammates, Sarunas Marciulionis, in 2014 for international accomplishments. Four members from the popular team.

But no Hardaway.

No Run TMC.

Tim Hardaway Sr. played 13 seasons, and averaged 20-plus points for four years in a row.

The Tim-Mitch-Chris convergence was one of the NBA thrill rides of the final dozen years of the 20th Century, three wings amped up on talent, fast breaks and a coach who urged them to ignore the speed limit. Hardaway was the point guard, Richmond the shooting guard and Mullin the small forward. The Warriors didn’t have the bigs or the defense to get far in the playoffs, or sometimes to get in the playoffs at all, so forcing the opponent into a track meet and hoping to step over bodies passed out from exhaustion it would have to be.

Often forgotten is that Run TMC lasted all of two seasons, just from Hardaway’s arrival as the 14th pick in the 1989 draft until Richmond was traded to the Kings in November 1991. What has never been forgotten is that the three were an electric mix, good enough to help propel two members -- so far -- into the Hall and popular enough to remain relevant through the decades.

Hardaway is 50 now, in his third season as a Pistons assistant coach under Stan Van Gundy and a Hall of Fame finalist again after being eliminated in the first round of voting in the North American committee in 2015 and ’16. That would be noteworthy progress no matter what, but with added importance in a year when Kansas coach Bill Self is the only lock from the North American, giving newcomer Tracy McGrady and carryovers Hardaway and Chris Webber a better opportunity as the biggest names among candidates with NBA and ABA ties. This could be Hardaway’s last best chance.

“I can’t get caught up in the moment and I’ve got to wait and see what happens,” he said. “I thought I was going to get the call, that I was going to go in with Mitch and Alonzo Mourning. At that particular time it was disappointing. Right now, I can’t get caught up, can’t get my hopes up too high. Just wait until it happens. You know what it is? It’s just like a playoff game. Your first playoff game. Or the playoffs start or the beginning of the season, where you’re anticipating you’re going to have a good season or you’re anticipating you’re going to have a good playoff game and it doesn’t work out for you. You’ve just got to wait and see when it presents itself and then go from there. That’s the approach I’m taking with it.”

The 2014 election hurt because it wouldn’t have just been entering the Hall. It would have been entering with Richmond, Mourning and Marciulionis, former teammates and current friends. That would have been beyond perfect after all the memories together and the months of pushing each other’s credentials for enshrinement. No one talked a better pro-Richmond campaign than Hardaway -- unless it was Mullin. And the same in return.