Kristaps Porzingis injures left thigh in victory over Indiana Pacers

NBA.com Staff

Mar 14, 2017 10:26 PM ET

Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis left Tuesday's 87-81 victory over the Pacers with a bruised left thigh.

Porzingis collided with Indiana guard Monta Ellis while moving without the ball in the opening moments of the fourth quarter. He limped to the locker room with the help of a team trainer. The second-year star from Latvia scored 11 points on 5-for-17 shooting. 

Porzingis has missed 10 games this season. 

UPDATE: While unable to say when he will return to action, Porzingis described his injury as "nothing serious."

