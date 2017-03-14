Shootaround (March 14) -- San Antonio Spurs need frontcourt help for Kawhi Leonard

* * *

No. 2: Westbrook not doing it alone in OKC -- The easy way to quantify the success (or lack thereof) the Oklahoma City Thunder have this season is to look at Russell Westbrook's effort each game. More often than not, how he goes, so goes the Thunder. But as Erik Horne of The Oklahoman points out, that simplified look at OKC's offense neglects just how the Thunder have won in Westbrook's monster efforts this season:

Westbrook is actually great at carrying the load, as seen through his eye-popping numbers in the fourth quarter and his attack on triple-double history. But is it the best way for the Thunder to play? Contrary to the narrative, Westbrook's not taking on the world alone. The MVP candidate's supporting cast isn't completely devoid of talent. Thunder coach Billy Donovan believes Westbrook has good players around him, but also is cognizant that much of the offense has to be created by his point guard. At 42.2, Westbrook is on pace to smash the record for usage percentage in a season set by Kobe Bryant (38.74) in 2005-06. Yet, in the past two games, when Westbrook has looked to facilitate first (albeit against short-handed San Antonio and Utah squads), other Thunder players have shot a combined 53 percent (68-of-127) from the field. ... Often this season, Westbrook's dominance has been quantified through the triple-double. The Thunder is successful when he records them, but even more successful when they come with fewer Westbrook shots. The Thunder is 14-2 overall when Westbrook takes 20 to 22 shots in a game this season, including wins against Memphis (twice), Houston and last week's victory over the Spurs. Of Westbrook's 32 triple-doubles this season, the Thunder is 26-6, but 15-1 in those he takes 22 or fewer shots. ... Yet, the Thunder doesn't completely crater when Westbrook is taking a high volume of shots — OKC is 17-20 when he takes 23 or more. Westbrook's shot attempts lead to free throw attempts, and when he takes 10 or more in a game, the Thunder is 21-19. Many of the Thunder's close-game wins this season have been aided by Westbrook free throws in the final five minutes with the game within five points. He's made 56 of the Thunder's 89 free throws in “clutch” situations. “It's hard to sit there and say we're the best version of ourselves when Russell is doing this or that,” Donovan said. “No, we're the best version of ourselves when we're playing collectively, cohesively together as a group.” The group is in a unique time. Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott are still transitioning from the trade with Chicago. Norris Cole was playing in China four months ago. Victor Oladipo is playing his best ball of the season, but is just three games back from a 10-game absence. Even with 16 regular-season games left, this Thunder team is still figuring out how to play. What the Thunder has is a player capable of both taking over a game himself and putting others in position to help carry the load. ... What's the best way for the Thunder to play? It's a question that will continue into the final days of the regular season, throughout the playoffs and beyond, with Westbrook at the core. “The totality of what you have to do to be the best version of yourselves is so much more complicated than just Russell creating offense for everyone,” said Donovan.

No. 2: Wade helps right Bulls' ship -- Being the owner of three NBA titles and countless playoff runs makes Dwyane Wade something of an expert on what it takes to right team chemistry. That had been a problem for his Chicago Bulls of late with the team slowly slipping out of the East playoff chase. Then came last night's game in Charlotte, which ended in a much-needed 115-109 win against the Hornets. The groundwork for that victory, though, was laid hours before away from the court, writes Nick Friedell of ESPN.com:

With their season on the brink of complete disaster and morale low, Dwyane Wade felt like he had to say something to his struggling Chicago Bulls prior to Monday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Bulls came into the game having lost five straight and trailed the Milwaukee Bucks by a game and a half for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Wade, who ripped his younger teammates earlier in the year and questioned how badly they wanted to win, brought a more unified message to the table before what became the Bulls' most important win to date, a 115-109 victory over the Hornets. "Just to compete, man," Wade told ESPN.com. "Sometimes you go out there and you just play basketball. And you don't necessarily get into the fight. [Our] guys, we all like each other, when we practice against each other we're competing. We compete our ass off. And we talk s--- while we're doing it. And sometimes you got to do that to the other team. You got to get out there and compete. Somebody comes to the hole, foul him a little harder. Not nothing malicious, but you got to compete. We're fighting for a playoff spot. That kind of was the message." The seeds for Wade's speech were planted on Sunday night after the Bulls' embarrassing defeat to the Boston Celtics, in which the Bulls started the game 1-for-17 from the field. Rajon Rondo, who started for the first time since Dec. 30, revealed after the win that some of the Bulls played the card game "Guts," on Sunday night to help clear their collective head. "I think cards bring us together," Rondo said. "We played a little bit of cards last night. ... We lost five in a row and we still find a way to find time on the road and just gain camaraderie. Go out there and just have fun." "Everybody don't play cards," Wade said with a laugh. "But [it was] a lot of guys in the rotation and I think it means a lot. Especially to Rondo, when myself and Jimmy [Butler] and all of us are just taking that time out to do little stuff. So it was big for us today to do without the shoot around. I don't do that kind of stuff, I normally go back and lay down and go to sleep but sometimes you feel like those moments of bonding are needed. And today it was needed. I don't think it won us the game, but we'll take it." ... Can the Bulls continue moving the ball the same way? They don't know for sure. But there was a sense that the camaraderie that both the card game and Wade's speech provided helped the Bulls snap their losing skid. "If you ask 'Do [Rondo], I think 'Do would say, yeah," Wade said with a smile, when asked if the card game made a difference. "You know what it is, is just togetherness. As little as that is and as small as it sounds, it does make a big difference. Especially with a young group of guys. That small moment of togetherness helps. I go with 'Do on this one. It helped tonight." For all the bad nights the Bulls have had this year, they were enjoying themselves after Monday night's win. For Wade, Rondo and Butler, this win was even sweeter given the expectation they had for each other coming into the year. "It felt good," Wade said of the Three Alphas reunion. "It felt like it did in the beginning of the year. We've been on the court together at times. Just the pace that Rondo has brought to our team it's just been good. So to have that start, for us it was big. That's what we're rolling with. We came in rolling like that, we're going to go out rolling like that. I like Coach making that move and it worked for us."

No. 3: Jazz, Clippers get physical in potential playoff preview -- The last time Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and the LA Clippers lost in Salt Lake City, it was Feb. 1, 2012. Since then, the Clippers had won 16 of the last 17 games in Utah, but that changed last night in a 114-108 Jazz win that had all the markings of a playoff series. Aaron Falk of The Salt Lake Tribune details how Jazz-Clippers could be a series to watch a month from now: