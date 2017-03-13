Morning Tip Q&A: Taj Gibson

Me: And you’re in the middle of a playoff race, too, so everything is heightened. Do you almost pull back and say ‘I don’t want to mess this all up?’

TG: That’s the way I’ve been feeling. But the guys are like, the coaching staff and the guys are like, no, just be yourself, do what you do. But it’s tough. I was preaching all year, in the East, I was like, yeah, in the East, you have a shot, everybody’s losing. But on the West, now that I’m in the West, one or two games and you’re like in eighth place. Or you’ll be out of the race. You’ve got to bring your game every single night, and you’ve got to maintain the proper practices. Like I said before, I’m just going to stay in the gym. There’s not really much in Oklahoma City but to just stay in the gym and focus on my teammates.

Me: Any early impressions of your teammates?

TG: A lot of great young talent. A lot of great young talent. Really humble, really easy going. Not too many egos. I’ve seen a lot of teams where they have a lot of egos of different sorts. But this team, it seems a real family from top to bottom. Like I said before, great organization.

Me: Just seeing Westbrook every night now, what’s your takeaway of him?

TG: He’s a freak. I don’t know, each day I wake up and I’m like, I don’t know how he does it. Even at practice. He’s on 100, even in practice. He’s going fast, talking trash, bringing the energy. I don’t think he’s missed a game. He’s always smiling, always energetic, always giving, always caring. And in the game, he’s the same way. Even if you’re having a bad game, rough game, he’s still in the huddle. People don’t tend to see this -- he’s one of the main guys that’s always encouraging, always one of the main guys tapping you, like, ‘keep your head up. It’s okay. Let’s go. We’re gonna get it.’ And that’s the kind of things I’m happy to be a part of.

Me: I know you have to dedicate yourself now to the Thunder and making them better, but you were part of something in Chicago for a while. What were your impressions of those years and those players, when you were at the top of the East and really competing?

TG: We gave it our all. We left it on the court, you know what I’m saying? You’ve got to understand, you run into guys like LeBron James every now and then, it’s going to take its toll on you. But we gave the city all we could. We fought through a lot of injuries, a lot of shorthanded nights. But we just always believed and we always tried to represent the city well. Like I said, I played my heart out for that city. And it’s always going to be good memories.

Me: So what does OKC need to do better down the stretch of the regular season to have a better chance in the playoffs?

TG: Just got to get in sync on defense. Our defense has been slacking a lot. Some nights we’re a top five team in defense, and some nights we’re just top 29 or 30. And that tends to happen on the West coast. I see it the way guys like to score the ball and move it. But if we want to go far, the defense is going to be the main thing that helps us overcome. Because you’ve got a lot of teams in the West that are really offensively gifted. But you never know. People get hurt, things may happen. But you’ve just got to stay focused on having strong principles. You’ve got to understand the identity of the team. Defense is one of the main things. We’ve got a lot of offensive firepower, especially with Russ and a lot of the young guys. But I think the defense is the main thing.

Me: Why does that happen? Why is it if you can score, you start to slack off at the defensive end?

TG: Because that’s the way guys are just brung up these days. Mostly everybody just praises offense, offense, offense. And at the end of the day, defense wins championships. Especially if you want to win a Game 7 or a Game 6 and push it to have home-court advantage, or just make the series a tough one. You have to have some tough defensive battles late. And the 3-pointers are not always going to drop. You’re going to have to have some dogs down low. And have the whole team corralled around each other.

TWEET OF THE WEEK

I'd like 2 apologize Jazz fans that were offended by my tweets. If I knew u guys had internet in Utah I would've never made those tweets. — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) March 9, 2017

Former NBA player Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11), Thursday, 9:39 a.m., picking a fight for some reason with the Beehive State. “Mad Max” had sent out previous Tweets saying that it was fitting that his former team, the Rockets, was playing the Jazz “on International Women’s Day” and that the Jazz “have the worst uniforms in the NBA.” Utah defeated Houston by seven, FWIW.

THEY SAID IT

“Why not? Everyone deserves a second chance, and it looks like he wants to get back to playing the game he loves, and hopefully this is his destination. You don’t know how much you can get out of a guy that’s been out so long, but I’d love to see it. Why not?”

-- LeBron James, on the Cavaliers potentially signing Larry Sanders as a replacement for the injured Andrew Bogut.

“It’s nothing for anybody to be concerned about. I got a boo-boo playing basketball. It is what it is, man. So I’m okay. My spirits are good.”

-- Kevin Durant, meeting with reporters in Oakland last week, on how he’s coping with his knee injury, that will likely keep him out of action until at least the end of the regular season.

“I think we have 30,000 points on this team combined.”

-- Nuggets guard Jameer Nelson, to the Denver Post, on Dirk Nowitzki’s becoming just the sixth player in NBA history to reach that individual scoring mark.

