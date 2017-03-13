One man's strategy to help NBA teams deal with conundrum of resting stars

Not one with The Process. From Drew Strumfels:

Seems like the Sixers got fleeced for Noel. They certainly have cap room to keep him on as an RFA this offseason and try to trade him next year. Why did they feel they had to move him now? Would Hinkie have made such a move?

Maybe. I’m not as enamored with Noel’s value as others, but he was a Lottery pick, he is a starting center and they did get substantially less than that in return. Still, they had to break up the logjam they had up front behind Joel Embiid. (They tried to move Jahlil Okafor as well, and almost had a deal with the Blazers that collapsed at the last minute.) And Philly wasn’t going to use cap room on Noel when it wants to be a player in free agency. As for Hinkie … he traded the Rookie of the Year (Michael Carter-Williams) the next season, so, hey, anything was possible.

Stick to the Schedule. From Mohammad Abu Ata:

There's always a demand from people that the number of games should be shortened, and coming from a Jordan-era NBA fan, I don't really understand the scheduling process for the teams. Like, the Spurs play the Warriors three times this season compared to four last season. Why not go the European football (soccer) route and make each team face the other 29 teams twice, once in each team's turf?

‘Cause that would only add up to a 58-game regular season, Mohammad, and there’s no way anyone -- players or owners -- is going to sign off on cutting the schedule back that many games. That would be almost a third fewer games, which means a third less salary, gate, concession sales, etc. No chance that happens. As for the in-conference schedule, the number of games against out-of-division opponents is determined by a five-year rotation.

MVP WATCH

(Last week’s averages in parenthesis)

1) James Harden (32.8 ppg, 6 rpg, 10.3 apg, .488 FG, .829 FT): Actually getting things done in less time this season: his current average of 36.5 minutes per game would be his lowest in five years.

2) Kawhi Leonard (27 ppg, 4 rpg, 3.5 apg, .545 FG, .947 FT): If there’s ever been a more impressive two-way stretch within 24 seconds of an NBA game than this, produce it.

3) Russell Westbrook (38 ppg, 9 rpg, 12 apg, .430 FG, .868 FT): Passes the Dipper for the second-most triple doubles in a season with his 32nd in Saturday’s win over Utah. Next: Oscar’s 41, in the triple-double season of 1961-62.

4) LeBron James (28.3 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 8.5 apg, .592 FG, .613 FT):Is this a serious argument?

5) Kevin Durant: (DNP -- knee injury).

BY THE NUMBERS

2 -- Players in Nets franchise history that have scored more than 10,000 career points. Brooklyn’s Brook Lopez became the second last week, joining Buck Williams, who scored 10,440 points in eight seasons with the franchise. (At first I was surprised that Jason Kidd wasn’t on the list, but I forgot that he only played six-plus seasons for the Nets, scoring 7,373 points for them before being traded to Dallas in 2007.)

3 -- Meetings that the Trail Blazers will have with the Minnesota Timberwolves -- just behind them in the West playoff chase -- in their last 11 games of the regular season. Minnesota and Portland will have an extra game on April 3 after their scheduled game in Minneapolis last week was cancelled because of condensation on the floor of Target Center.

54,736 -- Miles the Warriors will travel this season, the most of any team this season. Golden State flies more than any other team because Golden State is on national TV more than any other team -- 28 times this season.

I’M FEELIN’ … (NCAA Dominant Edition)

1) Congrats to Dirk Nowitzki for reaching the 30,000-point mark. It’s a testament to the man, his work ethic, his good fortune and his skill, all of which are off the charts.

2) Just love Championship Week, especially for the one-bid conferences, where a whole season comes down to three or four days. And if a team is fortunate enough to win the conference title, seeing those teams -- champions -- on Selection Sunday, with their students and fans sitting alongside them as they find out where they’re going, and truly believing, if even for that split second, that they’re going to beat their higher-ranked, more well-known opponent, is still so cool.

3) All Darrell Walker wanted was a chance to show he could coach a team. The former New York Knicks, Washington Bullets and Detroit Pistons guard couldn’t get an NBA job after not being retained as a Knicks assistant coach in 2014, and most college programs ignored him, too, even though he’d been a coach in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors and Wizards. But Walker got a shot at Division II Clark Atlanta University, which had won nine games in 2015-16. Walker won 21 this season for Clark, which beat Fort Valley State in the SIAC Tournament championship last week to make the Division II NCAA Tournament. Clark lost to Alabama-Huntsville in the first round Saturday, but Walker showed what he could do. Congrats to him and the young men.

4) That’s a pretty emotionally satisfying resolution to a draining and scary week, Michigan.

5) Dawn Staley is a great choice to replace Geno Auriemma as the U.S. women’s national team coach. Is there someone better out there than a three-time Olympic gold medalist, and assistant coach on the 2008 and 2016 teams? Staley, the coach at South Carolina, can relate to superstars and regular folk alike.

NOT FEELIN’ …

1) Basketball lost a great man Friday. Ben Jobe was an iconic coach, winning more than 500 games and 11 SWAC titles in more than three decades at six universities, most notably at Southern University, where he made the Jaguars into a powerhouse during his 12 years there.

Southern made four NCAA appearances and one NIT in Jobe’s first seven seasons, including 1993, when the 13th-seeded Jaguars beat the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets, which had future NBA player Travis Best on the roster, by 15 in the first round of the NCAAs.

Jobe had NBA ties -- he was an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets in 1980, was close friends with Donnie Walsh; the two were assistants at South Carolina under the legendary Frank McGuire in the early ‘70s, and scouted for the Knicks. But Jobe said he realized quickly that the NBA wasn’t for him, and returned to college, where he could have more impact. And he did.



He sent Avery Johnson and the late Bobby Phills to the NBA, but he sent so many dozens more young men to other careers that were just as important. (The Ben Jobe National Coach of the Year award goes annually to the top minority head coach in Division I basketball.) Jobe was dismissive of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame over the years, mainly because of what he considered dismissive treatment of his mentor John McLendon, the legendary coach at Tennessee State who was the first coach to win three straight national championships (NAIA titles from 1957-59), and who was the first African-American head coach in professional basketball, with the Cleveland Pipers of the ABL in 1959. McLendon had been enshrined in the Hall in 1979, but as a contributor to the game. The Hall made that right in 2016, enshrining McLendon as a coach, making him the only person enshrined in the Hall in both categories. It is time, posthumously now, sadly, to put Ben Jobe in the Hall as well as a coach.

2) Know Andre Iguodala. Like Andre Iguodala. A lot. Smart, smart guy. It won’t surprise me at all if he becomes president of the players’ union after Chris Paul is done. Or, for that matter, if he becomes a Congressman. But when it comes to the N-word in the locker room, I remember, like it was yesterday, Bernard King stepping to two young Washington Bullets in the locker room in the late ‘80s who were throwing the word around as young black men often do, and saying ‘we don’t use that word in here.’ There were no cameras; I was the only reporter there, and I was on the other side of the room. It wasn’t done for any effect or good press. I was with King then. I’m with King now. Doesn’t matter if Iguodala was trying to be funny or sardonic or ironic. He shouldn’t have said it.

2a) And to Jeff Van Gundy’s point during Saturday’s broadcast that a white player who used the N-word would be disciplined by the league … um, yes. That’s right. As he should be. Question: under what circumstance would it be okay for a white player to use that word in conversation with reporters? My best friend is a white guy. It’s not cool for him to drop that word in conversation with me, even though I’d step in front of a bus for him (as he would for me). And he knows that. And Jeff knows that. I’d simply say that a discussion about that word is not something that can be done successfully in between plays of a basketball game. If you want to be informed, read the books by Randall Kennedy and Jabari Asim that take an historical look at the word’s usage. Read Dick Gregory’s autobiography, which does not. Listen to the stand up routines of Richard Pryor and Chris Rock, which approach the word from very different perspectives. Learn.

3) At some point, doesn’t Jim Dolan have to insist that the guy who insists on continually coming down and giving “pointers” on the triangle -- and who Dolan is paying $12 million a year -- just coach the team already?

4) That is, uh…nasty.

