Memphis Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons out indefinitely with left knee injury

Clay Bailey | The Associated Press

Mar 13, 2017 8:11 PM ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons, the team's biggest offseason free agent acquisition, is out indefinitely because of a partial tear of the meniscus in his left knee.

The Grizzlies said in a statement Monday before their game against the Milwaukee Bucks that they are still evaluating the injury to take ''the appropriate course of action.''

Parsons, who signed a four-year, $94 million contract over the summer, has had two surgeries on his right knee within the last two years. Earlier this season, the team announced he bruised his left knee in a Nov. 18 game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Parsons has been on a minutes restriction this season because of the knee problems. The 6-foot-10 forward has not performed up to hopes, averaging 6.2 points. He has not played more than 25 minutes in a game this season.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.