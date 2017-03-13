Longtime New York Knicks broadcaster John Andariese dies at 78

NEW YORK -- John Andariese, a New York Knicks broadcaster for more than 35 years, died Monday. He was 78.

The Knicks confirmed Andariese's death, but did not provide a cause.

A star player at Fordham and member of the New York City Basketball Hall of Fame, Andariese started as a Knicks radio analyst in 1972 alongside Marv Albert. He later spent 12 seasons as a TV analyst for MSG Network from 1986-98 before returning to the radio side, retiring before the start of the 2012-13 season.

Nicknamed ''Johnny Hoops,'' Andariese was honored with the Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.