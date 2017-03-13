Kris Dunn's impact limited in rookie season with Minnesota Timberwolves

This season’s Rookie of the Year race got blown up, more or less, then the Philadelphia 76ers shut down center Joel Embiid over a nagging knee injury a couple weeks ago.

Now, as the smoke clears and a debate revs up over various other candidates’ worthiness, one constant remains: Kris Dunn still is no factor.

That’s surprising, given what so many expected of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ newcomer prior to the season. From the night he was picked fifth overall last June to the preseason predictions both of his fellow rookies and the league’s general managers, Dunn was being labeled the “steal” of the draft, an instant-impact player by virtue of his four years of NCAA experience at Providence and the guy who would cause/allow Wolves’ coach and basketball boss Tom Thibodeau to trade Ricky Rubio.

Wrong. Wrong. And so far, wrong.

The steal among the Class of 2016 clearly has been Milwaukee’s Malcolm Brogdon, who didn’t come off the board until the night’s 36th selection. Brogdon, through Sunday, ranked first in assists (256) in that group, first in total points (623) and second in minutes (1,625) to the Lakers’ Brandon Ingram (1898). He was shooting 44.6 percent, including 41.7 percent on 3-pointers, while shouldering a bigger load than expected in running the Bucks’ offense through free agent signee Matthew Dellavedova’s underwhelming season.

Instant impact? That’s been a baton passed around without much ownership by the new guys, from Buddy Hield to Jamal Murray to Domantas Sabonis to Jaylen Brown to Marquese Chriss to Ingram to Brogdon to others, and then back around again. Dunn? Not so much.

As for Minnesota’s present and future point-guard pecking order, the trade deadline passed without incident in the Twin Cities. Since then, Rubio has averaged 14.0 points and 10.9 assists while shooting 44 percent (38.9 from the arc) and posting 121/103 ratings.

With the Wolves hosting the Wizards on Monday night, Dunn isn't close to starter's status.

In Milwaukee Saturday, Rubio scored 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting and had eight assists with one turnover in a loss on the tail end of the Wolves’ Warriors/Bucks back-to-back set. Dunn had four points on 1-of-6 shooting with three assists and two turnovers. With Minnesota facing Washington and All-Star John Wall on Monday night at Target Center (8 p.m. ET, League Pass), Dunn is no closer to starter’s status than he is to a Rookie of the Year grab.

“The expectations were pretty steep,” one Eastern Conference scout said Monday. “My concern at this point is, I don’t know what he is -- he was supposed to be a point guard -- but I don’t really know.”

Keep in mind that Dunn’s fellow rookies and the GMs didn’t just expect him to join teammates Anthony Wiggins (2015) and Karl-Anthony Towns (2016) as Minnesota’s third consecutive Rookie winner. His peers predicted he would be the best defender among them this season and the best playmaker. The team execs picked him to rank as the 2016 draft’s second-biggest steal behind Delounte Murray, the Spurs’ selection at No. 29 who figured to have institutional history on his side.

Each group guessed that Dunn would rank second in the categories of best career (players) or best-in-five-years (GMs), neither of which can yet be deemed wrong.

The Wolves don’t think they ever will, frankly.

“Good,” was how Thibodeau termed Dunn’s season so far. “Like most rookies, there’s ups and downs. The thing that’s probably stood out more than anything is his defense. I think his offense is starting to come around but his defense is special. For a guy to come into the league and guard multiple positions, the pressure [he applies], he and [fellow guard] Tyus [Jones] play very well together. His pursuit of the ball, his ability to make tough plays, physicality -- it adds a lot to your team.”

Thibodeau -- who hasn’t just not traded Rubio, he hasn’t traded anyone since taking over in his double role -- wasn’t sweating any preseason predictions.

“None of that stuff is important,” he said .”Whether it’s praise or criticism, the only thing that matters is what we think. We know how important he is to our team. Particularly for a team that … we have to grow defensively. Teams that win are consistent with their defense -- that’s something we’re striving for.”