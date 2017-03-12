Shootaround (March 12) -- Blazers' tough loss 'not reviewable'

No. 1: Blazers’ heartbreak ‘not reviewable’: Markieff Morris stepped out of bounds. And it didn’t matter. Well, it mattered to the Portland Trail Blazers and their fans, unhappy that Morris’ simple sideline violation didn’t invalidate his game-winning shot to lift the Washington Wizards over the Blazers in overtime Saturday at the Moda Center. But it didn’t matter in the sense that the outcome changed or that the play itself was reviewable according to the NBA’s existing triggers for replay treatment. Joe Freeman of The Oregonian recounted the exchange afterward between a pool reporter in the building and referee crew chief Rodney Mott:

As per NBA protocol, the questions had to be submitted before the interview and follow-ups were not allowed. Here is a transcript of the Q&A:

Q: Did you see Markieff Morris step out of bounds live?

Mott: "No I did not."

Q: Why did you not review Washington's final possession?

Mott: "That out of bounds is not a reviewable matter. It's not a trigger."

Q: Why isn't that play reviewable?

Mott: "That is the rule, it's not a trigger."

Q: Have you seen the replay since the game ended and what would your ruling be had you been able to review it?

Mott: "Yes, we looked at it and if it was reviewable, it would have been called out of bounds, Portland's ball."