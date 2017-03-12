Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic misses game with orbital contusion

Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic missed Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers because of an orbital contusion in his right eye.

Dragic took an inadvertent elbow from Toronto's Cory Joseph in the third quarter of Saturday’s win against the Raptors, and the condition worsened overnight to the point that he could not see out of his right eye on Sunday.



If you've seen the photo on ESPN, here's the video of Goran Dragic discussing his strikingly swollen right eye. https://t.co/tfeGqpWDzO — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 13, 2017



Heat coach Erik Spoelstra cracked that "I was less than half joking this morning about cutting the eye so he could see like Rocky. Everyone is calling him Rocky Drago. He really wanted to play. But the smart thing to do is to sit him and hopefully the swelling will be down by [the Heat's next game] Wednesday” against New Orleans.

Without Dragic, the Heat lost to the Pacers 102-98.

Heat doctors have assured the team's leading scorer that there will be no long-term damage in the eye.